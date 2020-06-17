'What is a keychain password?': How to navigate Apple's Keychain Access app and change your password

Crystal Cox/Business Insider To change your keychain password, head to the Keychain Access app.

A keychain password is the master password for your Mac’s “Keychain Access” app, which stores your login information for websites and accounts across the internet.

When you attempt to log into one of these websites, your Mac might ask you for the keychain password, in order to retrieve your login information.

If you don’t know your keychain password, or if you simply want to change it, you can reset the keychain password at any time.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Keychain Access is a password manager app that comes preloaded on your Mac, and can safely store all of your usernames and passwords.

Password managers are a great way to secure your personal data, and Keychain Access will let you use strong passwords on every site without needing to remember each one.

However, even if you’ve never purposefully used Keychain Access on your Mac, your computer might start pestering you to enter your “keychain password” – this is the master password that all your other information is locked behind.

Usually, this password will be the same user password you use to log onto your computer. It’s possible, though, for the keychain and user passwords to fall out of sync.

If this is the case, you’re in luck. You can change your Mac’s keychain password at any time, even if you don’t know it.

Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to change your keychain password if you know the old password



1. Start the Keychain Access app. You can usually find it in your Applications folder, but if it’s not there, just search for it using the magnifying glass icon at the top-right corner of your screen.

2. In the sidebar on the left, click “login.” It should be the first option.

3. Click “Edit” at the top of the screen, and then click “Change Password for Keychain ‘login’.”

4. Enter the old password, followed by the new password you want to change it to, and then click OK.

Apple Your password will be rated on how strong it is.

If you’re asked for your keychain password in the future, you’ll just need to enter this new password.

How to reset your keychain password if you don’t know the old password



If you don’t know the old keychain password, you’ll need to reset the password, which will delete all the username and passwords stored in your keychain.

1. Start the Keychain Access app. You can usually find it in your Applications folder, but if it’s not there, just search for it using the magnifying glass icon at the top-right corner of your screen.

2. Click “Keychain Access” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, and then click “Preferences.”

3. Click “Reset My Default Keychain.” Your username and passwords will be cleared.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider When you reset your keychain, it will delete all the passwords currently stored in your keychain.

4. Log out of your Mac and log back in. When Keychain Access asks for your password, now use the password for your Mac’s user account. This should put Keychain Access back in sync, and you won’t be asked for the password anymore.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.