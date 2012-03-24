What Is Kate Upton's Cleavage Selling Now?—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Skullcandy

Sport’s Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton is still riding that endorsement train, this time starring in an ad for Skullcandy headphones. Good luck noticing the product.Planned Parenthood is handing out QR Code condoms to encourage Americans to have safe sex. Because there’s no incentive like checking in. PP reported that 55,000 condoms were distributed in Washington State alone.



Kantar Media reports that in two years alone, President Obama’s health care law has inspired $262 Million spent on television ads addressing the bill. Critics outspent supporters three to one.

Absolut Vodka has collaborated with Swedish House Mafia to create one incredible music video/ad/short film. Watch. Seriously. (Brought to you by TBWA/Chiat/Day).

What would Mad Men be like if it was a video game from the 1980s? It would be like this, obviously.

TubeMogul and social commerce vendor TrialPay have created the first real-time media buying platform for video ads.

PepsiCo and Kiip have partnered to reward workouts, offering “achievement awards” to people who log a workout in a fitness app (including MapMyRUN, LoloFit, GymPact, or Nexercise).

DesignTAXI just relaunched The Creative Finder, a platform for creative professionals to showcase their design, illustration and photography work.

