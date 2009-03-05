What Isn't JP Morgan Telling Us About Its Exposure To GE?

Traders today were talking about rumours that JP Morgan Chase might have some outsized exposure to General Electric, which has been in a free fall all week. Citigroup analysts are the first to come out and publicly raise the question of JP Morgan’s exposure.

According to StreetInsider, Citi’s analyst said, “While JPM management would not comment on its exposure to GE or GE Capital, JPM did say that a downgrade of GE or GE Capital would not have a material impact on JPM’s results.”



