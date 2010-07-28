What Is It About Elizabeth Warren That Makes People Freak Out?

By now we feel more than 95% certain that Elizabeth Warren will be nominated to head up the newly-formed Consumer Financial Protection Agency, if only because it will dishearten the liberal base if she’s not.



But we’re curious, what is it about her that causes people to freak out so much?

The latest: An online spat (fight?) between Megan McArdle and Mike Konczal on their respective blogs, and then on Twitter fighting over her career as a scholar, while throwing the word “hack” around (at least on Konczal’s part).

We’ll pass on wading in or adjudicating (though ideologically our sympathies are with Megan).

But it is interesting that of all the things in the Dodd-Frank Act: The Volcker Rule, the regulation of ratings agencies, the limits on derivatives trading, etc., THIS is what’s really resonated.

Perhaps that’s a critique of the rest of the bill, that little else in there is getting anyone into a sweat the way this appointment is.

