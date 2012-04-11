Um, Wait -- What Is Instagram?

Photo: @goodyspics via Instagram

If you didn’t know what Instagram was before this week, you’ve probably at least heard of it by now.That’s because Facebook just shelled out $1 billion in cash and stock to buy the photo-sharing app.



The premise behind Instagram is pretty simple: Snap a photo on your iPhone or Android, add a quirky filter, and share it across Instagram’s internal network or Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and Foursquare.

So why do people love Instagram so much?

Take our tour and find out.

But first, download the free app for iPhone or Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.