US

What Normal People Really Think Of Instagram

Daniel Goodman

Instagram is a popular photo sharing app for the iPhone that just announced it has more than 27 million registered users.

We recently talked about what we think of the app, so we decided to find out what regular people think of Instagram.

Produced by Daniel Goodman


Don’t Miss:

What Normal People Really Think Of The Giant Samsung Galaxy Note 

What Normal People Really Think Of The Kindle Fire

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.