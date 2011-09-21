10 Million People Are Using Instagram, Here's Why You Should Too

Photo: Screenshot

Instagram’s popular photo sharing app got a major refresh today, adding new effects and speed.On the surface, Instagram 2.0 doesn’t look much different. But if you’ve been using it for a while like we have you’ll notice a huge increase in camera and photo editing speed.



For example, instead of tapping on a different filter and waiting a few seconds for the photo to convert, just slide your finger across the list of filters and the effects change in real time.

We took the app for a spin. Click below to see it in action.

