Here's what is in the wildly popular Chick-fil-A sauce that you can only get at the chicken chain

If you’ve ever eaten at Chick-fil-A, you’ve probably tried the chicken chain’s iconic Chick-fil-A sauce, an orange condiment with a mix of flavours that are somehow both familiar and difficult to place.

It’s a phenomenon that has inspired knock-off recipes and eBay sales. According to Chick-fil-A, customers consume more than 84 million packets of the sauce a year.

But, what is actually in the elusive condiment?

According to the company, Chick-fil-A sauce is a blend of honey mustard, barbecue, and ranch sauces.

The sauce was invented by Chick-fil-A operator Hugh Fleming in the 1980s, when the chicken chain didn’t yet have a dipping sauce on the menu, according to a post on the company’s blog.

Fleming originally used his own honey mustard dressing recipe, which quickly caught on. Soon, the Chick-fil-A location was loading the honey mustard into a pump dispenser, where one day it was accidentally mixed with barbecue sauce.

The barbecue made the sauce even more appealing, leading to its permanent inclusion in Fleming’s recipe and the invention of Chick-fil-A Sauce as we know it today. Fleming gave his recipe to Chick-fil-A national before retiring in 2007.

In 2016, customers are just as dedicated to the sauce as Fleming’s customers were in the 1980s, when certain people would try and fill up soft drink cups with the condiment. Now, fans are more likely to take to Twitter to sing its praises than walk out with a cup full of sauce, as the condiment is typically packaged in mini-packets.

All of you girls over there crying about some boy who broke your heart, I’m over here crying because I’m out of Chick-fil-A sauce

— Eg Keith (@EmmagraceK) September 20, 2016

I wish I had an endless supply of Chick Fil A sauce to put on anything.

— RDT (@misterkarebear) September 19, 2016

I had emergency chick fil a sauce in my purse and it spilled. the ones you love hurt you the most.

— nina (@ninaerdner) September 10, 2016

Chick-fil-a sauce changed my life

— Austin Colvard (@ColvardAustin) September 10, 2016

“I can’t believe the mania about it,” Flemming told Chick-fil-A. “I’ve never seen anything like it… It would take all day to sit here and tell you tales of that sauce.”

