BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: What You Need To Know About Mobile behaviour

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



What You Need To Know About Mobile Search behaviour (SurveyMonkey / iAcquire via Blogtreprenuer)

Survey Monkey and digital marketing agency iAcquire recently joined forces to determine holistic Internet behaviours in a series entitled, Search, Social, and Mobile behaviour.

70% of mobile searches lead to an action on a website within the hour

40% of mobile searches are conducted while in front of a television

A majority of mobile searches occur on smartphones vs. tablets: 60% of users search on their phone, while 40% search via tablet

Around 40% of users will opt for a different website if it’s not mobile friendly

Whether you are a business owner or marketer, this study helps you understand the user behaviour on smartphones and tablets. Read >

How Mobile Has Changed News Consumption (The Media Briefing)

We all know smartphones and tablets have revolutionised how consumers access media content. The Financial Times is analysing digital usage patterns. The graph shows subscriber access during the day — the blue section shows desktop and laptop access, and the orange section shows mobile devices.

Mobile devices have extended the time frame during which publishers need to pay attention to the content they are putting in front of consumers, but it has also massively increased the complexity of news consumption throughout the day. That makes delivering the right content in the right way at the right time far more challenging. Read >

Mobile And The Rise Of Local Search (Business2Community)

In a global economy that has near-instant access to everything, maybe it’s time to start thinking local. Mobile Internet is responsible for an ever increasing share of the world’s search traffic, and people aren’t just searching from their mobile device, they’re searching local. The thing is, most don’t realise that this isn’t just a niche audience. It’s estimated that 2014 will be the year that more searches will be performed from local devices than from your laptop or desktop at home. Read >

Two-Thirds Of Adults Use Cell Phones While Driving Kids (MNT)

Almost two-thirds of adults use a cell phone while driving with kids in the car, and one-third text, according to a new survey conducted by experts in the Training, Research and Education for Driving Safety (TREDS) program at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. In 2011, there were about 3,300 deaths and 400,000 injuries nationwide as a result of crashes due to distracted driving. Currently, the number one cause of driver distraction collisions in California is the use of cell phones. Read >

The Apple iWatch Has Legs (ChangeWave Research)

A new survey from 451 Research’s ChangeWave service shows exceptionally strong consumer interest in an Apple “iWatch” device. The survey results show very strong consumer interest – with 5% of respondents saying they are Very Likely and 14% Somewhat Likely to buy an “iWatch” for themselves or someone else. “Apple’s track record of delivering ultra-convenient, easy to use products with a perceived ‘cool factor’ is driving pre-release demand for the rumoured Apple ‘iWatch,'” said Andy Golub of 451 Research’s ChangeWave service. Read >

iPad Dominates Tablet Traffic With iPad Mini Catching Up (Velti via TechCrunch)

Velti released its monthly report on advertising impressions across its network. The iPad is far and away the leader when it comes to the tablet market, and is gradually chipping away share from the iPhone in terms of overall dominance in mobile ads. The iPad mini remains a much smaller factor, but is growing steadily.

Velti’s data found that the iPad accounted for 91.6% of all tablet ad impression during the month of March, and only lost share to the iPad mini, which gained a full percentage point to come in at 6.2% during the month, firmly in second place. Read >

Will Intel-Based Android Tablets Be Cheaper Than Windows? (Neowin)

Intel CEO Paul Otellini said that touchscreen-based products that will use the company’s upcoming Bay Trail processor would be sold later this year and that they “are going to be down to as low as $200.” Now there’s word that those ultra-cheap touchscreen devices may be based not on Microsoft’s Windows 8, as most assumed, but on Google’s Android OS. Read >

How Mobile Is Changing Business (KISSMetrics)

More people are shopping on mobile devices than ever before. Is your business prepared to satisfy these mobile bound customers? Read >

KISSMetrics

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.