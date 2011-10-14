Here's Everything You Need To Know About Using iCloud On Your iPhone And Mac

iCloud is Apple’s brand new solution to keeping all of your Apple devices in sync.Whether its emails on your iPhone, documents on your Mac, or photos on your iPad, iCloud aims to make sure any changes you make on one device instantly appear on another.
Lastly, iCloud gives you 5GB of free storage in the cloud to store email, documents, app data, and settings as well.
iCloud backups happen while you’re sleeping when your devices are connected to Wi-Fi, so you don’t even have to worry about it.
Here’s our walkthrough to setting up iCloud.
Once you've set up your updated iPhone, the first thing to do is tap your Settings app, then tap iCloud.
Tap Photo Stream to enable automatic uploads of your 1000 most recent photos taken on your iPhone to all of your other Apple devices, including your Mac.
But remember, you can't have both iTunes Backup and iCloud Backup. You either go completely wireless or keep syncing with a wire using iTunes.
You can purchase more storage straight from your iPhone if need be, but 5GB will be enough for most people.
Now to iCloud's web interface--head to iCloud.com. You'll need the newest version of Lion, as well as iOS 5 on a mobile device to proceed.
Once you're logged in, by clicking the Find My iPhone icon in the iCloud web interface, you can locate any iCloud-connected devices.
If you click the iWork icon inside iCloud's web interface, you can upload and view documents you've synced using iCloud. These documents stay synced across all your devices.
Click the Contacts logo inside iCloud's web interface to view contacts you have synced between your computer and your mobile devices.
If you click Manage, you'll see this screen where you can upgrade the amount of storage inside your iCloud account.
iCloud gives you 5GB of storage, but that doesn't even include apps you've bought, music you've purchased from iTunes, and TV shows you've downloaded.
This is Apple's official explanation of iCloud storage.
For most people, the free 5GB account will be plenty.
