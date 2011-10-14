Here's Everything You Need To Know About Using iCloud On Your iPhone And Mac

iCloud works hand in hand with Lion and iOS 5.

iCloud is Apple’s brand new solution to keeping all of your Apple devices in sync.Whether its emails on your iPhone, documents on your Mac, or photos on your iPad, iCloud aims to make sure any changes you make on one device instantly appear on another.



Lastly, iCloud gives you 5GB of free storage in the cloud to store email, documents, app data, and settings as well.

iCloud backups happen while you’re sleeping when your devices are connected to Wi-Fi, so you don’t even have to worry about it.

Here’s our walkthrough to setting up iCloud.

