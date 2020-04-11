What is hydroxychloroquine? How to know if the drug is safe and effective for you

Reuters Researchers are testing whether hydroxychloroquine is effective against the coronavirus, and the evidence is mixed thus far.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that helps regulate and improve your immune system’s ability to fight off infection.

It is normally used to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatioid arthritis, and it has also been used to treat the coronavirus, despite mixed evidence on how effectively it resolves symptoms.

Hydroxychloroquine can have dangerous side effects such as eye damage and heart trouble, and you should not take it without consulting a doctor first.

This article was medically reviewed by Alex Berezow, PhD, a microbiologist at the American Council on Science and Health.

Hydroxychloroquine is an oral tablet that has been used for more than 60 years to treat malaria and autoimmune diseases – where the immune system turns against your body – such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug helps regulate your immune system, says Soma Mandal, MD, a board-certified internist at Summit Medical Group in New Jersey. As a result, your immune system will stop attacking healthy cells in the body, which can reduce inflammation and resolve symptoms of these diseases.

Although early results are mixed, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization allowing hydroxychloroquine to be used to treat adults and adolescents with the coronavirus, in hopes that it will help resolve these symptoms, as well.

Is hydroxychloroquine safe?

Hydroxychloroquine is generally considered safe for treatment of malaria and autoimmune diseases, and an estimated 90% of people won’t experience side effects if they take the drug.

However, “hydroxychloroquine can be a dangerous drug if people take it without consulting a physician,” says Snehalata Topgi, MD, an emergency room physician in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition, some people who take it can experience severe side effects, such as:

Eye damage. The drug causes eye damage in up to 7% of patients who take it. Specifically, it can harm your retina, causing full or partial blindness, and it’s recommended that people get regular eye exams when they’re taking the drug.

The drug causes eye damage in up to 7% of patients who take it. Specifically, it can harm your retina, causing full or partial blindness, and it’s recommended that people get regular eye exams when they’re taking the drug. Heart problems. Hydroxychloroquine can also increase the risk for arrhythmias, or an irregular heartbeat. A small study of 84 patients from March 2020 found that 11% of coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine developed a high risk for arrhythmia.

Most people can take hydroxychloroquine safely. According to the CDC, the only population that should not take hydroxychloroquine is people with psoriasis – a skin disease caused in part by issues with your immune system – since it can worsen the condition.

Early research has found that the drug might be effective for some COVID-19 patients – but it’s not proven

Hydroxychloroquine became associated with the coronavirus after medical professionals in Wuhan, China, reported that it was useful in treating the novel virus.

One study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, followed 62 patients being treated for coronavirus between February 4 to 28; half of them were treated with hydroxychloroquine, while the other half did not get the drug.

The study authors found that people treated with hydroxychloroquine had symptoms like cough, high temperature, and pneumonia resolved more quickly than the control group. They concluded that hydroxychloroquine could shorten time to recovery for coronavirus patients.

However, the study has major limitations, says Topgi. It is small and “open-label,” which means that doctors knew the patients were being treated with hydroxychloroquine. The best medical research is “double-blind,” where neither doctors nor patients know who is being treated with the drug being investigated, in order to avoid biases.

“Taking promising studies into clinical practice without proper trials and larger studies may do more harm than good,” Topgi says. “We want to treat our patients with evidence-based studies, not evidence-bite studies.”

Scientists are doing clinical trials to try to find out more about using hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus. However, randomised clinical trials take a long time and may not be feasible during a pandemic, Mandal says. Because of this, the FDA released guidelines on April 3 allowing doctors to use hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus.

With few treatment options, doctors are willing to try hydroxychloroquine

Doctors aren’t yet sure why hydroxychloroquine might benefit coronavirus patients. It may change how the virus enters human cells, says Will Heise, MD, a medical toxicologist at the University of Arizona, but scientists can’t tell for sure.

“Hydroxychloroquine is an unproven treatment that many hospitals are using due to the lack of other effective medications,” Heise says.

Topgi worries about the consequences of diverting hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus patients, which is reportedly leading to a shortage for other patients who need the drug.

“The use of hydroxychloroquine in COVID patients may or may not improve the disease,” she says. “However, the use of the drug in autoimmune conditions has proven benefit. To take this drug away from people with these autoimmune conditions would be a disservice to their health and humanity.”

Overall, medical professionals just aren’t sure whether hydroxychloroquine is an effective and safe treatment for coronavirus, says Nate Favini, MD.

“The shocking thing is that we’re four months into this epidemic and the best studies we’re reading are too small for us to understand whether the medication works or not,” he says. “There are thousands of people with COVID-19 being admitted to hospitals around the country; we need a large, randomised trial with results published ASAP so we can make better decisions about how to treat people with COVID-19.”

