Everything You Need To Know About HTML5 And Why You Should Care About Its War With Flash

One of the big fights in technology right now is about how you will watch videos, animations, ads, games, and other stuff on the web in the future.



The incumbent technology for a lot of these things is called “Flash,” which is software owned by a company called Adobe.

You may have heard about this fight recently because Apple CEO Steve Jobs recently took a public stand about why he doesn’t allow Flash on Apple’s iPhone and iPad.

But what is Flash? What is “HTML5,” the new upstart challenger?

We want you to be able to understand this battle and have an opinion about it, so we’ve assembled this primer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.