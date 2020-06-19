Houseparty is a wildly popular video-chatting app — here's what you need to know about it

Houseparty Houseparty is a group video-chatting app that also has games you can play with your friends.

Houseparty is a social media app that allows multiple users to video-chat with each other while playing games.

There are versions for both iPhones and Androids, as well as for Mac computers and the Chrome web browser.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Houseparty app.

Social media is an ever-growing landscape. People now can choose from an array of options readily available for them to have fun.

For those who are unfamiliar, Houseparty is a video-chat based social media platform which allows you to video chat with multiple users at the same time while playing games.

Houseparty has been around for a while, but it’s exploded in popularity recently, especially with younger users.

Here’s everything you need to know about Houseparty, which is available on your Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Houseparty, explained

Houseparty is a video-chatting platform that works across multiple devices and operating systems. The app is free, but there are in-app purchase options for those who want more than the basic features.

What makes the Houseparty app different from the traditional video-chatting app is that there are also games, like Chips and Guac, that you can play alongside friends.

Once you create an account, you can connect with people in your contact list who are also on the platform and have video chats with them. When you go “online,” you have the option to do things like share your screen, mute yourself and turn off your camera.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider When you go online, you can share screen with your friends.

Users set their status, and those who are “in the house” can be instantly alerted as others join and contact, or be contacted, by their friends for video chatting. In addition to impromptu “house parties,” there is also the option to schedule them so everyone can work around things like time zones and other commitments. You can add people to the party after you’ve already started as well, for an extra layer of flexibility.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can choose to be ‘Online,”Around,’ or ‘Offline.’

Another feature is Facemail, which allows users to record videos and send those to friends for later viewing. Other ways to contact your friends on the app include an inbox and group notes.

When you sign up, you’ll also be given a link to your profile which you can send to friends so they can find you within the platform. Alternatively, you can search for people and request to connect via the built-in search function.

