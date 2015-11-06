What the 'Harry Potter' prequel movie will be about

Entertainment Weekly Scamander and his very important briefcase.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” won’t hit theatres until November 2016, but we finally know what the plot will be about.

Earlier this week, Entertainment Weekly released a first look at New Scamander, the leading man of “Fantastic Beasts” played by Academy Award winner Eddie Redmayne.

Turns out, the briefcase in Scamander’s hand is going to be central to the film.

Warning. If you don’t want to know what “Fantastic Beasts” is about, stop reading right now!

The film is set in New York City during the roaring twenties. Scamander is a magizoologist who studies magical creatures.

Via EW:

Eccentric magizoologist Newt Scamander (Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne) comes to New York (for a reason we won’t disclose) with his trusty weathered case. This case is one of those way-way-way-bigger-on-the-inside magical devices, and within are expansive habitats for a collection of rare and endangered magical creatures from Newt’s travels around globe. He discovers the American wizarding community is fearfully hiding from Muggles (who are called “No-Maj” in the States, more on that) and the threat of public exposure is an even graver concern than in the UK (remember the Salem witch trials?). Fantastic Beasts is the story of what happens when this uniquely skilled English wizard travels to wiz-phobic America and a variety of his creatures, some quite dangerous … get out of their case.

In addition to Redmayne, the film will also star Katherine Waterston as Porpentina “Tina” Goldstein, Eddie Alison Sudol and Queenie Goldstein, and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, EW reports.

Now, if only we could speed up time and make “Fantastic Beasts” release quicker. Unfortunately, we’re all a bunch of no-maj (that’s the American word for muggle), so we’ll just have to wait.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.