Google Wallet: You Don't Need It, But You'll Want It

After waiting a week for our Nexus S 4G to update from Sprint, we finally got to try out Google Wallet.Yes, it works. Yes, it’s pretty cool.



No, it’s not going to replace your real wallet any time soon, so there’s no reason to run out an get a new Nexus S.

Still, Google Wallet is a nice little hint at the future. We’re not there yet, but the idea of using one device for everything from paying for your lunch to getting on the bus isn’t that far fetched. In fact, that’s the norm in many other countries.

For now, Google Wallet is more of a diversion than a practical way to pay for stuff.

Our biggest beef with Google Wallet is that if you don’t have a Citi MasterCard, you have to load up a prepaid Google card using a different credit card. It’s like using one of those Visa gift cards with a limited balance. And defeats the purpose of a seamless transaction.

You can bet Google recognises this problem, and it’s already working on partnerships with the other big credit card companies. It’s only a matter of time before they’re all on board with Wallet.

We took a break today to venture out of the office and see what we can buy with Google Wallet. Because it works on any MasterCard PayPass payment pad, we didn’t have to go far.

