Google TV: Everything You Need To Know

Google TV is complementary to cable. Google TV adds all the web functions on top of cable. It will suck in the local cable listings so that if you search for '30 Rock' you get to see it on Hulu (if allowed), YouTube, Netflix or NBC if its playing at the time of your search.

Google TV does not act as a DVR, though. If you want to DVR a show, you still need to use cable's interfaces. However, you'll be able to do all that from one remote control.

Dish Network is one of the big partners with Google on this launch. It will have DVR functions integrated with Google TV.