'What is Google Jamboard?': How to use the 4K UHD touch display and cloud-based whiteboard's G-Suite app for virtual collaboration

Google Google Jamboard is a G-Suite app that works with a physical product, a cloud-based whiteboard.

Google Jamboard is a digital, cloud-based whiteboard product, and one of the many applications available on Google’s G-Suite.

If you want to use Jamboard as a real whiteboard, you can purchase the 55-inch LCD touch tool from Google.

You can also use the application from your computer or phone the same way you would other G-Suite apps.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Google’s G-Suite has revolutionised the world of office applications, allowing multiple users to collaborate on the same documents, spreadsheets, slideshows, and more. It hasn’t only been great for businesses, but also schools and students, as well as those working on creative projects.

Google first introduced the G-Suite way back in 2006 but has been innovating and improving on it ever since. One of the suite’s latest features is Google Jamboard.

Google released Jamboard in 2016 as an interactive, collaborative, online whiteboard that allows teams of all sorts to share notes, thoughts, and ideas in a freeform manner without needing to be in the same room. In short, it’s a cloud-based whiteboard.

Google Google Jamboard in action.

If you want to use Google Jamboard in all its glory, with a physical, 55-inch digital whiteboard for your team to all view at once, it won’t be cheap. The 4K UHD display, which comes with two styluses, one eraser, and a wall mount, costs $US4,999, plus a $US600 annual management and support fee. If you’re a teacher, and a G-Suite for Education customer, you get a bit of a discount, because you only have to pay that management fee one time.

If cost is an issue, the cool thing about Jamboard is that you don’t actually need the display to use the application. Anybody can create and share a Jamboard session from their laptop or mobile device, the same way that they can create and share a Google Doc or Sheet.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to open Google Jamboard from the Google Drive website

1. On your Drive’s home screen, click the New button in the top left corner.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider After accessing Google Drive, click New.

2. At the bottom of the new menu, click Google Jamboard.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to New and select Google Jamboard.

3. You can now use the digital whiteboard to write and draw, as well as add images and sticky notes. If you share it with others, they will be able to do the same in real-time -no extra devices required.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Use Google Jamboard as a digital whiteboard.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.