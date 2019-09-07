'What is Google Fit?': A guide to Google's versatile fitness-tracking app

Shutterstock/Dean Drobot Google Fit can record your fitness data and pair with fitness-tracking devices.

Google Fit is an easy-to-use app that collects your biometric stats and daily activity data in order to manage your health and fitness.

The GoogleFit app can collect data from many devices, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and even smart bathroom scales.

The more information you enter into the GoogleFit app – from general data like your height and weight, to specifics about an activity you’re performing – the better the app can analyse your fitness.

As you’ve surely come to expect from Google products, the Google Fit app has a refreshingly simple look, and an easy-to-use interface.

Don’t let that simple design fool you, though: behind the scenes, the app crunches data from several sources to create a comprehensive snapshot of your current fitness, and to help you plan your future health goals.

Whereas most fitness tracking programs require the purchase of a specific tracker or device, Google Fit is simply an app you can download on your Android or iOS device. Your phone itself can serve as your hardware, provided you bring it with you during walks, runs, or bike rides.

You can also feed data to Google Fit from other devices, like a POLAR smartwatch, a Fitbit Plus, or even a smart bathroom scale.

How to set up Google Fit



When you first open the Google Fit app, you should take the time to enter information about yourself, starting with your height and weight.

Steven John/Business Insider When you start the app, you’ll be asked to set your daily fitness goals and give some basic information.

Then you can enter the types of activities in which you regularly participate. On the app’s home screen, tap the colourful plus (+) symbol, then hit “Add activity.”

Now tap the little arrow beside the activity selected (“Aerobics” is the default) to choose from options including basketball, golf, open water swimming, and squash. Each time you complete a given activity, enter the time you began and stopped, so Google Fit can calculate the calories you burned.

Steven John/Business Insider You can choose between dozens of different activities and sports.

The more you use Google Fit, entering information about your activities, sleep, and body stats, the better the app can help you plan and meet fitness goals.

When you pair the app with a tracker that adds calorie burning stats, heart rate, and other data, you’ll get an even more accurate survey of your progress.

