Google just announced a new service called 'Fibre Phone' -- here's how it works

Google on Tuesday introduced Fibre Phone, a home phone service that’s part of Google Fibre, the company’s broadband and TV service.

If you’ve used Google Voice, Google’s app that provides select phone services, many of Fibre Phone’s features will be familiar to you: You’ll get cheap international calling options, you’ll be able to choose your own phone number, and your voicemails will be transcribed and texted to you. It also includes spam filtering and a “do not disturb” function.

Fibre Phone will only be available as a $10 per month add-on to people who already have Google Fibre’s internet service.

And, like Google Voice, the phone number you choose can be set to ring on different devices. You could set it to buzz your landline if you’re home, your mobile phone when you’re out, and your office phone if you’re at work.

In a blog post announcing the service, Google said that Fibre Phone will only be available in select areas, though it didn’t get specific.

Google’s larger Fibre service is only available in four cities — Provo, Utah; Kansas City, Missouri; Austin, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia. Google has said the service is coming to seven more cities, but for now, we’ll have to assume Fibre Phone will launch in one of the current Fibre markets.



NOW WATCH: The uncomfortable truth about how dirty your phone is



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.