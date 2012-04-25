What's So Special About Google Drive?

Photo: Google Drive

Google’s long-awaited cloud storage service, Google Drive, is finally here.The app is available on the web (via Google Documents), Mac, PC, and Android. An iPhone and iPad app is coming soon, Google says.



We took the web, Mac, and Android versions of Google Drive for a spin.

Our snap reaction? It’s almost identical to Dropbox, right down to the way you install the app on your Mac. So far, we haven’t found a killer feature that makes us want to ditch Dropbox.

Of course, if you already use Google apps for everything, Google Drive probably makes sense since it’s already built right in to Google Docs, letting you update files in real time and collaborate over the web. Plus Google gives you a bit more storage right off the bat, 5 GB versus Dropbox’s 2 GB.

Keep reading to see how it works. But first head to drive.google.com and sign in with your Google account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.