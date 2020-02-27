'What is Google Chrome Helper?': How to disable Google Chrome Helper if it's slowing down your browser

Shutterstock/Evan Lorne You might want to disable Google Chrome Helper on your browser if it’s running slow.

Google Chrome Helper is essentially the interface bridge that allows external plug-ins to work on your browser.

You can disable Google Chrome Helper to try and offset any browser speed issues you’re having with Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

The process for disabling Google Chrome Helper is somewhat complicated and requires you to go deep into your settings.

Once you disable Google Chrome Helper, you’ll have to manually enable plug-ins.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chrome users can sometimes run into browser speed issues if there’s an issue between a plug-in and the built-in Google Chrome Helper feature.

It’s difficult to determine what it is exactly that Google Chrome Helper does, but after doing some research, long story short is it’s basically the bridge between your browser and the remote servers needed for plug-ins to work.

And while you can’t actually see the Helper, the tool is using a portion of your computer’s memory and processing power.

So, if you’ve already tried several troubleshooting methods, and Chrome is still running slow, then it might be a good idea to disable Google Chrome Helper.

Here’s how to manually disable Google Chrome Helper.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to disable Google Chrome Helper

1. Open Google Chrome on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner.

3. Click on “Settings.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can also enter chrome://settings/ in your browser to get to your Chrome settings easily.

4. Click “Advanced” in the left hand menu bar and then select “Privacy and security” from the dropdown menu.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Advanced settings in Chrome.

5. Scroll down and under “Privacy and security,” select “Site Settings.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click on ‘Site Settings.’

6. Scroll down and click “Unsandboxed plugin access.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click on the blue slider so it turns grey.

7. Click the blue slider next to “Ask when a site wants to use a plugin to access your computer (recommended)” so it turns grey and the text changes to “Do not allow any site to use a plugin to access your computer.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Disabling all plugin access to your computer is the best way to stifle an overactive Helper.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.