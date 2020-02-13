'What is Google Chrome?': How to use Google Chrome and set it as the default browser on your computer

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Google Chrome is a web browser compatible with both PCs and Macs.

Google Chrome is a web browser with a clean, simple interface that allows users to customise and modify it to best suit their online activities.

You can set Google Chrome as your default web browser on a PC or Mac computer.

Some programs will not run on Safari, the default browser for Macs, so Chrome may be necessary even if you don’t want to use it as your primary web browser.

If you are a Mac user, then you’re probably pretty familiar with the web browser Safari, and if you’re a PC user, you’re likely familiar with the Microsoft Edge browser.

Google Chrome, on the other hand, is a web browser that can be used on both Mac and PC.

So, here’s a breakdown of what Chrome offers, and how to make it the default browser on your Mac or PC.

A breakdown of Google Chrome’s features



Google Chrome allows its users to customise and control their user experience to a degree most other browsers don’t, and this is largely thanks to Chrome extensions.

A Chrome extension is a software modifier that can block ads, translate languages, manage your browser’s theme, and so much more.

While on the surface, Chrome might seem a simple browser, once you customise it with extensions it can be a tool that’s both powerful and easy to use.

Steven John/Business Insider Extensions are downloaded from the Chrome Web Store.

Extensions added to Chrome from the Chrome Web Store will appear at the top-right corner of your screen.

Google Chrome is also unique in how much you can customise your homepage experience. You can choose from thousands of themes, or even upload your own images to use as your background.

Steven John/Business Insider Hit the ‘Customise’ button at bottom-right of your Chrome homepage to edit your background image.

But what really sets Chrome apart from other browsers, is its security. Chrome is excellent for its protection against malware, which is important whether you’re using iOS, Windows, or any other operating system.

So, now that you know all of the benefits and features of Google Chrome, here’s how to set it as your default browser.

How to set Google Chrome as your default browser on Mac



1. First, download Chrome for Mac, if you don’t already have it.

2. Launch Chrome.

3. Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner of your screen.

4. Click “Settings.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider Select ‘Settings.’

5. Under “Default browser,” click “Make default.”

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider If Chrome is already set as your default browser, it will say so under this section.

How to set Google Chrome as your default browser on PC



The process for setting Google Chrome as your default browser will slightly vary depending on which version of Windows you’re using.

Here’s how to do it if you’re using Windows 8 or older:

1. Click the Start menu at the bottom of your screen, represented by the Windows logo.

2. Click “Control Panel” and then “Programs.”

3. Select “Default Programs” and then “Set your default programs.”

4. On the left hand side, select “Google Chrome” and then “Set this program as default.”

5. Click “OK” to save your changes.

Here’s how to do it if you’re using Windows 10 or later:

1. Click the Start menu, represented by the blue Windows logo.

2. Click Settings, represented by the gear icon.

3. Click either “System” or “Apps,” depending on if you’re running the Original or Creators version of Windows, and then “Default apps.”

4. Under “Web browser,” click your current browser.

5. In the “Choose an app” window, click “Google Chrome” to set it as your default browser.

