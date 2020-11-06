Good sexual hygiene: How to clean sex toys, genitals, and avoid infections like UTIs and STIs

Laia Divols Escude / EyeEm/ Getty Images It’s important to wash sex toys after use to avoid infection.

After having sex, a whole-body shower is unnecessary, but some areas may need to be washed with water depending on the type of sex you’ve had.

Peeing after sex is recommended for both women and men to avoid infections like a UTI.

It’s also crucial to thoroughly clean sex toys after every use and make sure they’re completely dry before storing them in a dedicated pouch.

This article was medically reviewed by Rosara Torrisi , LCSW, CST, MSSW, MEd, PhD, certified sex therapist at the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy.

LCSW, CST, MSSW, MEd, PhD, certified sex therapist at the Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy.

Sex isn’t usually as glamorous as it appears in the movies. It can get messy with all the sweat, saliva, and bodily fluids involved, so you may feel the need to wash up after.

To avoid sexually transmitted infections(STIs) and remain as healthy as possible, there are certain sexual hygiene practices to keep in mind.

From urinating after sex to cleaning sex toys, here’s what you should know about good sexual hygiene.

Should you clean up after sex?

There is no research outlining the benefits of washing the body after sex, according to Leah S. Millheiser, MD, FACOG, OB-GYN, and clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.

If you have the desire to clean up for hygienic purposes, rinsing the genital area with water will suffice. Use a mild, unscented soap but take care not to get soap on the inner labia or head of the penis. Water alone should be fine for those areas.

Moreover, cleaning with special products, like vaginal douches and feminine sprays, may only end up irritating your genitals. “I do not recommend douching after sex. It can increase the risk of infection,” Millheiser says.

Vaginal douching disrupts the natural balance of the vagina, which can cause bacterial vaginosis and increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections. Cleaning out the anus with water will suffice, though some water has high chlorine levels or other minerals that might not be great for some people.

The best rule of thumb is to keep it simple.

Urinating after sex to avoid a UTI

One pro-tip, peeing after sex or any genital stimulation (even by hands or toys), is sound advice. Vaginal intercourse is one of the many risk factors for urinary tract infections(UTIs).

If you have a vagina, you should consider urinating “immediately before and immediately after sex,” says Millheiser. The short distance between the openings of the urethra and the anus makes it easier for bacteria to reach the urinary opening. Urinating before and after sex will help flush the bacteria from the urethra, significantly reducing the risk of getting a UTI.

For those with a penis, peeing after sex is also advised, especially after anal penetration.

There’s no exact time for urinating after sex, but the earlier you pee, the better. It’s ok to relax and drink water first if you don’t feel the urge yet, but don’t let hours pass before going to the bathroom.

To further minimise the chances of getting UTIs as well as yeast infections, Millheiser recommends the following:

Ensure that sex toys are clean before use. Seriously, do this. The majority of people do not and it causes all sorts of infections.

Don’t switch from anal to vaginal intercourse without changing the condom, or cleaning the penis or sex toy with mild soap and water beforehand. Better yet, never use the same toy for anal play that you would use for vaginal or oral play.

Don’t switch from analingus to vaginal play.

If prone to frequent UTIs after sexual play, clean the vaginal and anal area with water before sex to eliminate as much bacteria as possible.

Change to a dry and breathable pair of underwear throughout the day, especially if experiencing heavier vaginal discharge than average.

Don’t sit around in wet clothing such as workout clothes or bathing suits.

If you are still experiencing frequent UTIs after sexual play, contact a medical provider to discuss medication management or supplements that might be useful for you.

Stay hydrated for performance and stamina

Dehydration is a serious condition and it can affect your sex life in many ways. Not only is it linked to erectile dysfunction, but it may also lead to vaginal dryness.

Genital skin can experience dehydration too, which may cause itchiness and painful sex. So, to preserve the vagina’s natural lubrication, stay hydrated. Drinking enough water may also enhance physical and cognitive performance because it prevents fatigue and increases alertness.

Clean sex toys to avoid STIs

No matter if you’re going solo or having sex with a partner, it is crucial to thoroughly clean sex toys after every use. If you use a dirty sex toy, you’re at risk of contracting a sexually transmitted infection, says Millheiser.

If you want to be absolutely safe, you can also clean them before sex. How you clean a sex toy depends on the material that it’s made of, so follow the instructions indicated on the packaging. Here are some general tips for keeping sex toys clean:

Submerge waterproof silicone sex toys without vibrators or mechanics in boiling water, then wash with a mild soap.

Soak waterproof plastic, glass, metal, cyberskin, and rubber sex toys in warm, soapy water.

Wipe battery-operated or leather sex toys clean with a warm, damp, and soapy cloth.

If sharing sex toys in the same session, put a condom on it during each use. In general, do not swap sex toys between partners unless they can be completely sanitised (such as high-quality glass or metal)

Regularly check sex toys for any tears in the material where germs can hide, consider not using toys with small indents or space between ridges.

Wash your toys more than once between uses to truly ensure no bacteria are hiding in the porous materials.

Use high-quality glass or metal toys that are completely non-porous.

Ensure that the toy is completely dry before storing, otherwise, the moisture will provide an environment for bacteria to grow. Store each toy in a dedicated pouch and don’t let them come in contact with each other, dirt, or lint.

The bottom line

Good sexual hygiene keeps you healthy and prevents infections from spreading. An elaborate post-sex clean-up routine is not needed when simple practices like washing genitals and anuses with water, staying hydrated and urinating after sex are already sufficient. As long as you keep your hands, bodies, and sex toys clean at all times, you’ll be in good shape.

