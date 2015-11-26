A new Instagram trend has men covering their beards with glitter

Men are seemingly fascinated with doing something new and different with the hair on their face. First beard ornaments, then beard contests, and now: glitter beards.

Yes, some men have taken to dousing their beards with glitter. The trend, if you can call it that, seems to have begun with social media pair known as “The Gay Beards.” The pair frequently post their long and luxurious beards covered with everything from Cheetos to candles. One of their most popular, however, is the picture of the pair with their facial hair covered completely in glitter.

Glitter Beards!! If you are curious how we did these, check out the link in our bio A photo posted by The Gay Beards (@thegaybeards) on Oct 24, 2015 at 4:44pm PDT

The pictures have been posted and shared around the ‘net, leading many curious observers to ask the pair how exactly they did it. They’ve now posted a YouTube video tutorial to explain. (Hint: beard oil.)

Others are now joining in on the glittery fun, posting their own take on the social media grooming “trend” with #glitterbeard. And the results are a bit…colorful?

The pair warn those who want to try their method that the glitter does get everywhere. And if you’ve ever been glitter-bombed before, you know to take that statement quite literally. Take caution.

