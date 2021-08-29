Disney World vacations aren’t cheap, but here are 10 free activities to try out on your next trip

- It’s no secret that Disney vacations come with a major price tag based on the ticket costs alone.
- When you’re visiting, take advantage of the free activities and events at the resorts and parks.
- You can also watch fireworks, go on scavenger hunts, learn to draw, and more, all for free.
You can get a clue sheet from an employee or at guest services, and you even get a small prize for successfully completing your hunt.
If you already have tickets to the theme parks, there’s also a scavenger hunt in the highly decorated “Tangled” bathroom area in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland.
There are 10 hidden chameleons, and Disney created a scavenger-hunt guide to help guests find them all.
During the show, colorful, twinkling sea creatures cruise along to familiar Disney tunes before transforming into American flags and stars for the grand finale.
Weather permitting, the pageant runs nightly, and the best viewing spots are along the shores of the Magic Kingdom hotels.
You can pick up a recreation calendar from the front desk to find out what’s on the schedule at the resorts, but you can typically find activities like hula-hooping contests, Disney trivia, and dance parties.
The employees in charge of the activities are friendly and engaging, and they always come up with creative things for kids to do.
The films range from Disney classics to new releases, and around Halloween and Christmas, they may be appropriately themed.
Some resorts use the poolside or beachfront area for movie screenings, and others use gardens or woodland areas.
The schedule varies from resort to resort, so check with the front desk to find out which films are showing and when.
Some are large and easy to spot, but others are so expertly camouflaged that most visitors miss them completely.
If you want to get really serious about your search, you can take along a guidebook that will point you in the right direction.
The gondola system connects Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort, Pop Century Resort, and Riviera Resort to Epcot and Hollywood Studios.
You can use the Skyliner purely for transportation purposes, but you can also take a leisurely ride for a bird’s-eye view of the property.
There are also various spots where you can see live musical acts most days of the week.
From local and regional bands on the Waterside Stage to Irish dancing and music at Raglan Road, Disney Springs always has something going on.
There are various indoor and outdoor spots at Jambo House and Kidani Village where you can view the animals. You can also pick up a wildlife reference guide from the front desk to help you locate and identify the different species.
Situated between Epcot and Hollywood Studios, the BoardWalk has a quarter-mile of dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities.
Visit at night when the entire area is bathed in the golden glow of strung-up lights for an especially nostalgic vibe.
Although the experience is only “free” if you already have a ticket to Animal Kingdom, you don’t have to pay extra for the 25-minute Animation Experience that’s held multiple times throughout the day.
You can even take your drawing home as a souvenir.