What Is Four Loko And Why Did The New York State Government Just Kill It?

The New York State government has reached a deal to stop the shipment of caffeinated alcoholic beverages made by Phusion Projects, including Four Loko, by December 10, according to WSJ.com.



That means your weekend, or Thursday night, party drink of choice is now off the menu.

Four Loko is a malt liquor alcoholic “energy” drink. That means it has caffeine in it and booze, so it’s not too different from the pre-decaf Sparks.

Four Loko has an awful lot of booze though: It has 12% alcholol by volume and the cans it is sold in are 23.5 ounces.

But why are they banning this late night alcoholic delight?

Because it gives people hallucinations.

From CBS News, Philadelphia:

“It was like he was stuck inside a horror movie and he couldn’t get out and I couldn’t’ get him out,” said Mary Alice Brancato, recounting a scary incident involving her husband last Summer.

Also, kids love it!

From the Daily News:

Alwahaib (Alex) Janeder said high school students on their way to class often buy the fruity drinks at his family’s Lealy Super Deli in Crown Heights.

“Sometimes kids come in before school,” said Janeder, 19. “They buy them like crazy.”

And it has an amazing nickname: “Blackout in a can.”

But most importantly, you can’t even tell you’re drinking when you drink it because it gives you so much energy. This can eventually become dangerous.

The drink is already banned in Washington, Michigan, Utah, and Oklahoma. Many colleges and universities have already instituted a ban as well.

Four Loko isn’t the only variety of these malt liquor caffeine drinks. Joose is still around and has yet to be banned.

