16 looks that will convince you to finally buy those cute pins you see everywhere

• Pins and patches are becoming cool again. • The trend is called “flair.” • You can throw them on anything, from purses to sweaters.

Pinterest, as a part of its look at 2017 trends, found that searches for flair have increased 800%.

For those who don’t know, flair comprises all of those cute little pins, patches, and stickers that you can throw on your lapels and purses.

If you’re not sure how to wear it or want to learn more about the trend, here’s what you need to know.

What is “flair”?

Flair is the word used to describe all of those pins and patches that you may have seen in an assortment of different colours and styles. Pins can be attached to everything from vintage purses to your favourite jean jacket while patches are ironed onto your favourite pieces of clothing.

As for why it’s called “flair,” it’s a direct homage to the ’90s. If you’ve seen the movie “Office Space,” chances are you know what “pieces of flair” refers to.

To sum up: These mini buttons are, as LA Weekly put it, “sort of real-life emoji, displaying your mood and interests to the analogue world.”

Why is it cool again?

These old school enamel pins have been growing in popularity since 2015, according to The New York Times. After finding a new audience on Instagram and social media, new companies online and on Etsy have popped up around the trend. Pop culture designs especially sell well.

Plus, they’re a cute way to show off your individual style, and work for both men’s and women’s fashions.

How do I wear it?

Lots of different ways! Look no further than social media sites like Pinterest or Instagram to see how some people are rocking flair.

You can wear it on your hat:



On your lapel:



Rock two on your collar:





Or just one super cute pin:



Use one of those extra holes on your belt:



Make your old jean jacket look new again:







Spice up a plain sweater:





Look tough in a leather jacket:



Match your jewellery:



Show your feminist pride:



Give an old bag some character:



Or DIY an awesome Christmas stocking (this is also a cute gift idea):



OK, I’m sold! Where do I buy them?

Pins and flair are all over the place right now. Some places to get you started include Madewell, Etsy, Zazzle, Forever 21, and Modcloth.

Happy pinning!

