What Is Facebook Telling Recruits That Has Them Turning Down Google's Cash And Hot Startup Jobs?

Facebook just poached a guy from Foursquare, the hottest startup on earth.Very odd.



Between that, Google giving everyone in the company 10% raises, and the story that Google offered some guy $3.5 million to stay on instead of going to Facebook, it’s pretty clear that Facebook must be making big promises to recruits.

Anybody have any good stories about being recruited by Facebook? We’re all ears…

