6 photos and stats that put into perspective the sheer size of Evergrande, China’s embattled real-estate giant that has $300 billion in debt

That’s enough to cover the entire debts of Peru ($US93.3 ($AU128) billion), the Philippines ($US97 ($AU133) billion), Iceland ($US20.3 ($AU28) billion), Bulgaria ($US46.5 ($AU64) billion), and Panama ($US31.7 ($AU43) billion) combined.
3. Around 12 million homeowners live in properties built by Evergrande.
Evergrande has projects in 280 cities across China and has built property for over 12 million homeowners, its website states.
That means more people live in Evergrande properties than in any of the following countries: Greece (population 10.4 million); Portugal (10.1 million); Cuba (11.3 million); or Sweden (10.1 million).
4. Evergrande manages enough land to cover the entire area of Manhattan.
In comparison, Manhattan has a total land area of 23 square miles, or 6.4 billion square feet.
5. Evergrande is indirectly responsible for 3.8 million jobs, which is enough to employ all of Los Angeles.
While Evergrande employs about 200,000 people, it is indirectly responsible for creating 3.8 million jobs a year, the company says.
That’s nearly enough jobs to employ every single person who lives in the city of Los Angeles (population 3.98 million as of 2019), or the entire population of the state of Connecticut (population 3.5 million).
6. Evergrande’s debt load is equivalent to 2% of China’s GDP.