Twitter is going nuts on the fourth anniversary of Ed Balls Day

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the bizarre tweet that cemented Labour politician Ed Balls in British social media history.

Ed Balls Day started in 2011 when the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer mistakenly tweeted his own name.

The original tweet now has nearly 41,000 retweets and over 19,000 favourites, with both numbers likely to grow over the course of today’s anniversary.

On what is possibly one of the most unusual days of the year, social media users flood the internet with messages dedicated to the politician and revel in photoshopping peculiar Ed Balls-based images.

The anniversary is clearly a big deal for British media too, as The Telegraph has a countdown to 4:20 p.m., the time when he sent out the famous tweet, and The Mirror is live-blogging the event throughout the day.

Below is the tweet that started it all, along with some of the strangest messages showcasing the lengths people go to to celebrate Ed Balls day.

Ed Balls

— Ed Balls (@edballsmp) April 28, 2011

Morning all and Happy Ed Balls Day. Just spotted this at Balham. #EdBallsDay pic.twitter.com/rN6Rm5fiQN

— Andy Lang (@HRH_Duke_of_Url) April 28, 2015

Happy Ed Balls Day pic.twitter.com/AIJ7SuNtTB

— Hamish Thompson (@HamishMThompson) April 28, 2015

Happy Ed Balls day. He died for all our sins. #EdBallsDay pic.twitter.com/yIqHKxRnYv

— nik (@mistanikinnit) April 28, 2015

Happy ed balls day pic.twitter.com/FMDdlx4g7B

— big al (@alicekcv) April 28, 2015

With the election so close, we’re keeping the #EdBallsDay celebrations more low key than usual this year. pic.twitter.com/n1RX0zp1Gr

— Hannah Snow (@hannahsnow) April 28, 2015

