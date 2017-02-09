'EASY D!': Trump tweets his travel ban is obvious solution aimed at protecting 'vulnerable' citizens

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday implying that Americans are in danger while the US court system prevents his administration from implementing his controversial travel ban.

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump was likely referring to the decision on his executive order barring refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries — identified as hot spots for terrorism — from entering the US. Last week, a judge issued a stay on the order to suspend its implementation.

It was not clear what data Trump was referring to in his tweet. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security was not immediately available for comment.

Some experts opposed to Trump’s controversial travel ban have contended it is not an effective way to protect Americans from terror attacks.

Trump defended the ban in a rambling speech to the National Sheriffs’ Association on Wednesday morning. He accused judges of trying to overturn the executive order because of politics and pointed to immigration law that seems to support his travel ban.

“I think our security is at risk today, and it will be at risk until such time we are entitled and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country,” he said. “We want security. One of the reasons I was elected is because of law and order and security.”

