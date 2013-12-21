I Just Watched 'Duck Dynasty' For The First Time And Now I Finally Get It

Screenshot Phil Robertson, the man A&E suspended.

“Duck Dynasty” is a reality show on the A&E network that millions of people watch each week.

It follows the story of the Robertson family, which runs a company called Duck Commander. Duck Commander makes some of the best duck calls in the world.

This week, the show was the center of a huge controversy because the Robertson family patriarch Phil made some very derogatory comments about homosexuals. As a result, A&E suspended Phil from the show.

I had never heard of “Duck Dynasty” until everyone started writing and tweeting and theorizing about the show this week following Phil’s comments. I had to check out what the fuss was about.

And guess what? The show is super entertaining. Ultimately, “Duck Dynasty” is a show about family, entrepreneurship, and killing animals.

I watched the first episode, which you can stream on Amazon Instant or buy on iTunes.

