Everything You Should Know About 'Divergent' -- Hollywood's Next Big Movie Franchise

Hollywood’s next big franchise hopeful “Divergent” is heading to theatres this weekend.
You may not know much about it, but the adaptation of the best-selling series is what teens will be heading out to see.
The film stars Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”), Theo James (“Underworld: Awakening”), and Kate Winslet in a dystopian future.
After “The Hunger Games,” it’s Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s latest Young Adult adaptation to the big screen.
While it’s not expected to duplicate Jennifer Lawrence’s break-out hit opening weekend, “Divergent” is expected to make upwards of $US65 million falling in line with 2008’s “Twilight” debut.
If you’re not sure what all of the fuss is about, here’s what you should know about Hollywood’s next big film.
Despite that, it seems like a pretty perfect place. The city is split into five factions -- Abnegation, Amity, Candor, Dauntless, and Erudite.
Each group is representative of a different personal attribute -- selfless (Abnegation), peaceful (Amity), honest (Candor), brave (Dauntless), and knowledgeable (Erudite).
The story follows Beatrice's personal exploration to discover her identity. She's part of the selfless Abnegation group, but feels like she doesn't belong.
Everyone there has to wear grey and live simply without any indulgences. Imagine having no mirrors, no makeup, no cell phones -- virtually anything that can make you stand out -- and that's what it's like to be in Abnegation.
... living among the 'brave'-looking cool kids who jump in and out of trains to get to their destinations ...
But Beatrice is quickly discovering the place she has lived all her life isn't the perfect place it's pretending to be.
