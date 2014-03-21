Everything You Should Know About 'Divergent' -- Hollywood's Next Big Movie Franchise

Kirsten Acuna
Divergent shailene woodleyYouTube screenshotShailene Woodley will carry the ‘Divergent’ franchise.

Hollywood’s next big franchise hopeful “Divergent” is heading to theatres this weekend.

You may not know much about it, but the adaptation of the best-selling series is what teens will be heading out to see.

The film stars Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”), Theo James (“Underworld: Awakening”), and Kate Winslet in a dystopian future.

After “The Hunger Games,” it’s Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s latest Young Adult adaptation to the big screen.

While it’s not expected to duplicate Jennifer Lawrence’s break-out hit opening weekend, “Divergent” is expected to make upwards of $US65 million falling in line with 2008’s “Twilight” debut.

If you’re not sure what all of the fuss is about, here’s what you should know about Hollywood’s next big film.

Meet Beatrice Prior, played by actress Shailene Woodley.

She lives in a future dystopian version of Chicago.

It's broken down and completely enclosed from the outside world.

Despite that, it seems like a pretty perfect place. The city is split into five factions -- Abnegation, Amity, Candor, Dauntless, and Erudite.

Each group is representative of a different personal attribute -- selfless (Abnegation), peaceful (Amity), honest (Candor), brave (Dauntless), and knowledgeable (Erudite).

The story follows Beatrice's personal exploration to discover her identity. She's part of the selfless Abnegation group, but feels like she doesn't belong.

Everyone there has to wear grey and live simply without any indulgences. Imagine having no mirrors, no makeup, no cell phones -- virtually anything that can make you stand out -- and that's what it's like to be in Abnegation.

Beatrice is pretty ready to leave her family to figure out where she fits in the world.

She wonders what it would be like to be a Dauntless …

... living among the 'brave'-looking cool kids who jump in and out of trains to get to their destinations ...

... jump off tall buildings for fun ...

... and cover their bodies in tattoos.

Since Beatrice has recently turned 16, it's a pretty big deal in her community.

It's the year everyone takes an aptitude test that sorts them into one of the five factions.

They then decide whether they want to stay at home in their current faction ...

... or leave for another.

The test consists of a series of fear simulations.

But something weird happens during Beatrice's exam.

She's told she doesn't fit into any one faction. Instead, she fits into three.

She's what they call Divergent ... and that's a bad thing.

If the news gets out, the Erudite leader Jeanine Matthews (Kate Winslet) will come after her ...

... along with any other Divergents to eradicate them from the system.

She chooses to leave her family for Dauntless where she tries to remain hidden from sight.

But Beatrice is quickly discovering the place she has lived all her life isn't the perfect place it's pretending to be.

'Divergent' is one of the must-see films for teens this year.

