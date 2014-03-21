Everything You Should Know About 'Divergent' -- Hollywood's Next Big Movie Franchise

YouTube screenshot Shailene Woodley will carry the ‘Divergent’ franchise.

Hollywood’s next big franchise hopeful “Divergent” is heading to theatres this weekend.

You may not know much about it, but the adaptation of the best-selling series is what teens will be heading out to see.

The film stars Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”), Theo James (“Underworld: Awakening”), and Kate Winslet in a dystopian future.

After “The Hunger Games,” it’s Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment’s latest Young Adult adaptation to the big screen.

While it’s not expected to duplicate Jennifer Lawrence’s break-out hit opening weekend, “Divergent” is expected to make upwards of $US65 million falling in line with 2008’s “Twilight” debut.

If you’re not sure what all of the fuss is about, here’s what you should know about Hollywood’s next big film.

