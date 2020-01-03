'Dating Sunday' is the best day of the year to be on dating apps, and it's almost here

Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty Images The first Sunday of the new year is referred to as ‘Dating Sunday.’

If you’re single and ready to mingle, there’s no better time to do so, statistically speaking, than this Sunday, January 5, or “DatingSunday.”

That day, the first Sunday of the year, is historically the most-trafficked day for dating apps, meaning more users flock to apps on Dating Sunday than any other day of the year.

This could be because people feel especially lonely this time of year, according to one expert.

Julie Spira, a cyber-dating expert and author of “The Perils of Cyber-Dating,” told USA Today that Dating Sunday is likely so popular because it comes at a time when people typically feel lonely.

“It’s the perfect trifecta,” Spira told USA Today. “You have people recovering from a breakup or who were down during the holidays, you have all those New Year’s resolutions, and you have the clock ticking down to Valentine’s Day. It’s the first lonely holiday after the New Year.”

In 2017, for example, singles on the dating app Tinder made 44 million matches on Dating Sunday alone, which was 10% of the entire month’s average matches, Bustle reported.

In 2019, Coffee Meets Bagel, a dating app that takes a “slow dating” approach by giving users a limited number of matches daily, also reported Dating Sunday as their busiest day of the year. On that day, more than 1 million messages were sent between users who matched with each other, according to a press release from Coffee Meets Bagel.

CasarsaGuru/Getty Images People may be driven to look for matches on Dating Sunday to get a boost from holiday blues and prepare for Valentine’s Day.

You can prepare for Dating Sunday with a few simple profile tweaks

If you’re interested in partaking in Dating Sunday with millions of other singles, consider sprucing up your dating profile before the big day.

The pictures and words you use to show yourself off to prospective daters act as a first impression, and if you go about it the wrong way, you could have fewer matches and therefore fewer chances to meet a potential partner.

Most often, online daters fall into the trap of sounding or looking inauthentic, relationship coach Rachel DeAlto previously told Insider. Rather, a dating profile should zero in on your interests, explain what makes you unique, and illustrate that you’re a person worth spending one-on-one time with.

Using full-body photos of yourself and sharing your non-negotiables in your bio are two great ways to get quality matches on Dating Sunday and beyond.

