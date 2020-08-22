How to turn on dark mode on the Facebook Messenger mobile app

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images iPhone and Android users have access to Facebook Messenger’s dark mode feature.

Facebook Messenger’s dark mode changes the app’s typically bright white background to black, which is easier on the eyes and better for your phone’s battery.

You can turn Messenger’s dark mode on or off at any time through the mobile app’s settings menu.

Facebook is still working on rolling out dark mode as a standard feature for all of its users, but it’s been available on Messenger for a while.

Dark mode is an increasingly standardised platform that works to both save battery life and reduce eye strain.

The tool changes the standard white backdrop of website and app backgrounds to a darker colour – typically black. This requires less energy from the phone and less work from your eyes.

While Facebook is still working on rolling out dark mode on its main site and app, the company already released the feature for their popular Android and iPhone Messenger app in April 2019. After a short period where you could only activate the feature by sending the crescent moon emoji to one of your friends, you can now access dark mode any time.

Here’s how to turn the screen tool on in the Messenger app.

How to turn on dark mode on Facebook Messenger

1. Launch the Facebook Messenger app.

2. In the app, open the menu by tapping the icon with your profile picture.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap your profile picture.

3. Select the Dark Mode option in the app list.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The dark mode option will be at the top of your message settings list.

4. Tap “On” for dark mode at the top of the menu to activate the feature.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider The messenger app background will go black.

5. If you select System, the app will automatically adjust to dark mode based on your device’s settings.

