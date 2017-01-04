Republican lawmaker's son hits the dab while his dad is sworn in by Paul Ryan

Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall’s swearing-in ceremony was a cause for celebration for his family Tuesday and his son decided to commemorate the moment by dabbing in a photo with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Marshall and his family were getting ready for a photo-op when his son struck the pose.

Ryan, who didn’t recognise the move popularised by NFL quarterback Cam Newton, seemed puzzled by the boy’s gesture and asked if he needed to sneeze.

“Can you put your hand down? You’re going to sneeze, is that it?” Ryan asked.

Marshall later said his son would be punished for disrupting the photo.

After a long day of swearing in new members of Congress, Ryan was still perplexed by the dab.

Watch it all unfold:

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don’t get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT

— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

This cheeky ‘dabber’ really confused Speaker Paul Ryan at Rep. Roger Marshall’s ceremonial swearing in today https://t.co/sYm9k7isKy pic.twitter.com/maCecmZBW8

— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 3, 2017

