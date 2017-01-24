Here's what Corinne Olympios does for a living outside of 'The Bachelor' mansion

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Bachelor” season 21.

Corinne Olympios manages a “multi-million dollar company,” and she wants all of “Bachelor” nation to hear about it.

On episode four of this season, Olympios and the other women — particularly 23-year-old mental health counselor Taylor Nolan — get into a fight over “Bachelor” Nick Viall. Namely, the fight is about whether or not 24-year-old Olympios is mature enough to “marry a 36-year-old man.” (The average age of the women, in case you’re curious, is 26).

“Listen, I’m not an idiot, I run a multi-million dollar company, and I’m not an idiot,” Corinne said. “So stop treating me like an idiot, Taylor.”

The previews for next week look intense — will Corinne or Taylor be sent home? But honestly, the bigger mystery is what Olympios’s “business owner” job actually is.

As she explained in her “Bachelor” intro, Olympios helps run her family’s online multimillion dollar business. She told Glamour that the business involves “doing epoxy floorings and roof coatings.”

After a little online research, it appears her family business could be a company called ArmorGarage Inc., a company owned by a James Olympios in the Miami area that supplies “high performance premium grade epoxy coatings and floor products.”

ArmorGargage Inc. reportedly has big clients, including “the US Military, multiple Fortune 500 companies, and the US Coast Guard,” according to Wet Paint. If true, those are major clients, so it would make sense that the business is pretty huge. Though TMZ also reported that Olympios works more on the sales side for the company.

ABC Corinne Olympios hard at work. Not pictured: her nanny, Raquel.

Olympios is also a model and actress in her spare time. She has profiles on ExploreTalent and Model Mayhem, and even references her modelling and acting on her LinkedIn page.

“I am a fresh new face and ready to take on this industry,” she says on her Model Mayhem page. “No job is too little or too big. Being on set is my happy place and I will do whatever it takes to fulfil my dreams and goals.”

She’s also been in music videos with Akon, DJ Kahled, Two Chainzz, and Juicy J and was involved in a Nike campaign, according to her ExploreTalent resume.

As the season continues, we’ll see Olympios “approach ‘The Bachelor’ process with a business boardroom attitude,” “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison told Yahoo.

Only fitting for a business woman who “runs a multi-million dollar company.”

