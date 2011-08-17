10 Things You Should Know About Tech But Were Too Afraid To Ask

Have you ever wondered why Twitter has a 140 character limit?



Or why Apple products begin with a lowercase “i”?

Maybe you’re unclear about what cloud computing is, or how Facebook makes money.

We’ve answered all of the questions you’ve been too afraid to ask.

If there are any we left unanswered, send us a question or leave a comment and we’ll dig up the answer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.