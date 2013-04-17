Everything You Need To Know About Chained CPI, The President's Stealth Cut To Social Security

President Barack Obama’s budget proposal contains a budget adjustment known as “chained CPI,” a concession to Republicans who want to see entitlement reform in this year’s budget.
Changing the way that the government measures inflation has a major effect on Social Security recipients, taxpayers and people who receive veterans’ benefits.
Here’s why CPI matters://
Produced by Daniel Goodman
