Everything we know about the new 'Call of Duty,' which is returning to World War II

In November 2017, the latest entry in the long-running “Call of Duty” franchise is planned to launch. But, unlike recent entries in the franchise, the latest “Call of Duty” is taking the series back to its roots.

That’s right: Rather than the space-based warfare that’s become common in recent years, the newest “Call of Duty” game is returning to World War II.

So, what can you expect from this year’s game? Here’s everything we know about “Call of Duty: WWII” so far!

In 'Call of Duty: WWII,' you'll play as Ronald 'Red' Daniels, a United States Army private. Red is a member of the US 1st Infantry Division. Sledgehammer Games/Activision 'Red' is a pretty unfortunate nickname for a guy fighting communists ('reds'). Red's tour of duty will put him at the forefront of World War II's most famous battles, including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Sledgehammer Games/Activision Here's how Activision describes the game's story: 'Joining Allied forces from the UK and the French Resistance, across the beaches of Normandy, to the liberation of Paris and ultimately into Germany, the squad must fight alongside a global and diverse cast of characters to achieve victory.' Only the game's campaign has been detailed so far, but fans should expect a robust online multiplayer component as well. Activision says the multiplayer mode -- a fan-favourite of the series -- is another return to the 'roots' of the 'Call of Duty' franchise. Sledgehammer Games/Activision Rather than taking a completely fictionalized approach to the multiplayer section of the latest 'Call of Duty,' it looks like this year's game will also focus on re-creating World War II-style combat. Here's how Activision describes it: 'Players will face grounded, chaotic combat featuring an arsenal of classic weapons across many of World War II's most iconic locations, bringing the harsh brutality of the war to life, while immersing the player in the intensity and emotion of the greatest conflict in history.' That seems to indicate a lack of air-based combat, and a return to standard 'boots on the ground' multiplayer. To put a finer point on it, that means no running along walls, no double-jumping, and no superpowers -- concepts that only just started popping up in the 'Call of Duty' series in the past few years. Outside of the two main modes -- single-player campaign and multiplayer -- there's a new co-operative mode that hasn't been revealed just yet. Sledgehammer Games/Activision Here's what we do know about the co-op mode so far: 'Co-operative mode unleashes a new and original story, in this next-level standalone game experience full of unexpected, adrenaline-pumping moments.' Marketing hyperbole aside, it sounds like there's an entirely separate campaign mode dedicated to playing with a friend. This sounds similar to the 'Spec Ops' mode offered in previous 'Call of Duty' games, albeit with a slightly more story-based approach. We'll see! If nothing else, this year's game looks far better than previous years (graphically-speaking). Sledgehammer Games/Activision Sadly, though the graphics are gorgeous, we'll only see them applied to the Western European portion of World War II. Loads of games have depicted D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge -- previous games in the 'Call of Duty' franchise, no less -- but we've rarely seen re-creations of the Asian or North African theatres of World War II. We'll have to keep waiting, as 'Call of Duty: WWII' is specifically focused on the European theatre. 'Call of Duty: WWII' is scheduled to launch on November 3 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Here's the first look of the game in action:

