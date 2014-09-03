I Went To Burning Man And It Was Even Crazier Than I Expected

Business Insider/Aly Weisman More than 61,000 people attended last year’s Burning Man, which just a decade ago drew half as many people.

Last year, I went to Burning Man for the first time.

Despite having attended many different festivals previously, Burning Man was unlike anything I have ever seen.

Burning Man, as the website proclaims, is “an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression and self-reliance in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

Last year, over 61,000 people attended, many of them in the tech industry.

While most people go for the full seven days, I only did four, so my experience may have been different from others. But the beauty of Burning Man is that everyone can have whatever kind of experience they want.

For me, I loved biking around during the hot desert days looking at all of the beautiful art installations constructed in the middle of nowhere and taking advantage of strangers’ generosity by way of wine tastings, zip lines and fried chicken.

For others, the festival comes alive at night. As the sun goes down, the lights of Black Rock City come up and the pulse of the music keeps people awake until well into the following day.

Since most people who haven’t been to Burning Man seem to be confused by what it actually is, here are some photos that sum up my trip last year.

