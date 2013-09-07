I Went To Burning Man And It Was Even Crazier Than I Expected [PHOTOS]

Business Insider/Aly Weisman More than 61,000 people attended this year’s Burning Man, which just a decade ago drew half as many people.

I like festivals.

I got my feet dirty during NYC’s Governor’s Ball, listened to lots of music at Coachella, checked out the parties, and even embraced the outrageous outfits.

But Burning Man made these festivals look wimpy.

Burning Man, as the website proclaims, is “an annual art event and temporary community based on radical self expression and self-reliance in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.”

This year, over 61,000 people attended, many of them in the tech industry.

While most people go for the full seven days, I only did three, so my experience may have been different from others. But the beauty of Burning Man is that everyone can have whatever kind of experience they want.

For me, I loved biking around during the hot desert days looking at all of the beautiful art installations constructed in the middle of nowhere and taking advantage of strangers’ generosity by way of wine tastings, zip lines and fried chicken.

For others, the festival comes alive at night. As the sun goes down, the lights of Black Rock City come up and the pulse of the music keeps people awake until well into the following day.

Since most people who haven’t been to Burning Man seem to be confused by what it actually is, here are some photos that sum up my trip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.