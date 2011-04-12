Box.net Makes Document Sharing Easy, But Still Can't Compete With Google Docs For Live Collaboration

Box.net is often compared to online storage services like Dropbox, and we’re not sure why.



The real strength of Box.net is in its document collaboration tools; it essentially works like Google Docs, except with many more features and an excellent mobile app.

When you sign up for the free version of Box.net, you are allotted 5GB of space (like many other online services these days), but there’s a glaring problem here: none of your files are allowed to exceed 25 MB in size.

Even if you purchase the $15.00/month business package, your file size cap is 2GB (no storing high-def movies, lossless music, and videos for free here).

Regardless, Box.net seems like it’s aiming to please small business owners with its extensive sharing, collaboration, and file version-tracking features. In this department, Box.net beats competitors handily. Google Docs will always have an edge, though, because it includes online document editing in just about any format. With Box.net, you have to download each document, edit it, then re-upload it.

