The many surprising uses of Botox

Allergan, the pharmaceutical company that makes Botox, is in friendly discussions to be acquired by pharma giant Pfizer.

If the merger goes through, it would quite possibly be the biggest of 2015 — Allergan has a market cap of $US117 billion, and Pfizer is worth over $US200 billion.

One of the reasons Allergan is worth so much is Botox, which had more than $US2 billion in sales as of 2013.

One of the most common pharmaceutical products, Botox is currently known as an anti-wrinkle treatment. However, the drug has many other approved medical uses…

