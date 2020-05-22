'What is BlueJeans?': Here's what you need to know about using the video-conferencing service

BlueJeans You can use BlueJeans with various devices.

BlueJeans is a cloud video-conferencing and screen-sharing service.

While BlueJeans offers a free trial, there are three levels of subscription offered starting at $US9.99 per month.

BlueJeans has the ability to connect users across a variety of platforms.

As more and more people are starting to work from home, video conferencing and online meeting services like BlueJeans have become vital tools for people to connect personally and professionally.

BlueJeans is a cloud-based service that is able to connect users across multiple devices and utilise conferencing solutions including Google, Microsoft Lync and Cisco. The platform offers collaborative video, audio, and web conferencing as well as allowing users to host livestreams and other interactive events.

What you need to know about BlueJeans, including its tiered pricing

BlueJeans is notable for its simplicity, allowing users to “schedule, join, and host one-touch meetings in just six seconds” from any device. In addition, the service utilises HD video and Dolby Voice audio, which offer superior quality.

While BlueJeans does offer a free trial, those who plan to use the service long-term will need to sign up for one of the service’s membership plans, which are priced as follows:

BlueJeans Standard: $US9.99/month if paid annually, $US12.49/month otherwise;

BlueJeans Pro: $US13.99/month if paid annually, $US17.49/month otherwise;

BlueJeans Enterprise: Contact BlueJeans for a quote.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider There are various plans you can choose.

It should be noted that BlueJeans Standard will likely be sufficient for most users, as it allows you to host up to 50 members per meeting, unlimited one-on-ones, unlimited group meetings without time limits, and five hours of recording times for the meetings you host.

BlueJeans Pro increases the limits slightly, offering 75 members per meeting, 25 hours of recording time, as well as Command Centre Analytics and security and workstream collaboration features not available on the Standard level.

You can sign up for a free BlueJeans trial, create an account, and find out more about the features they offer on the BlueJeans website.

