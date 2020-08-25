Everything we know about The Rock's antihero movie 'Black Adam'

Boss Logic / DC BossLogic made this poster of the Rock as the DC antihero for DC FanDome.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off a concept art teaser trailer for his antihero movie “Black Adam” at DC FanDome.

The movie will follow the Shazam antihero along with Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

It was originally set to be released on December 22, 2021.

Here’s everything he revealed about the upcoming movie at DC FanDome.

The Black Adam movie has been in development for over a decade.

Warner Bros./DC Concept art shows how Dwayne Johnson will look as Black Adam.

The Rock has been working on a Black Adam movie with his production company Seven Bucks and producer Hiram Garcia for years.

He spoke about his excitement to play his favourite comic-book character back in 2014.

“One of the things I always loved and admired about Black Adam was, number one, he was an antihero. I love that. I love that the line is a little blurred,” Johnson said. “I love that he has his own sense of Black Adam justice.”

Who is Black Adam? He was born a slave before he received his powers in a similar way to Shazam.

Warner Bros./DC Adam was an iteration of Shazam, but abused his powers.

Black Adam was a slave in Kahndaq 5,000 years ago. In the comics, he originally went by the name Teth-Adam.

He was granted the powers of the Gods (which are shortened into the acronym Shazam) and was originally referred to as Mighty Adam. He then set out to liberate his people and rule Kahndaq by delivering his own brand of justice.

After he abused his powers, he was imprisoned by the Gods who bestowed them upon him.

Warner Bros./DC The Gods weren’t happy with how Adam used his powers.

“He felt the burdens and the pressures of a larger entity holding him down until he can’t take it anymore,” Johnson said of how his backstory as a slave informs how he operates.

“He is a ruthless keeper of justice,” Johnson added. “He is the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He believes in an eye for an eye and he will always do everything he can to protect his people, [and] more so, protect his family.”

Johnson said his character did what needed to be done to protect Kahndaq. Because of that, in the comics, he was then referred to as Black Adam moving forward.

The movie will follow Black Adam as he breaks free of his purgatory 5,000 years later.

Warner Bros./DC He’s probably going to want some revenge after being locked up for that long.

He’ll presumably be in the present DC Universe timeline alongside Shazam. He likely won’t be thrilled to learn someone else was given the power of the Gods.

Black Adam is one of DC’s most powerful characters.

Warner Bros./DC Watch out Superman.

“The superheroes, they have to exhibit a little bit of restraint when it comes to taking care of the bad guys,” Johnson said.

That’s not the case with Black Adam.

“He does not practice restraint. That makes for a really powerful combination and one that’s explosive, one that’s really dangerous, and one that is, ultimately, very likable, to me at least,” he added.

Johnson said the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change when Black Adam arrives.

In the comics, Black Adam is a Shazam nemesis.

Warner Bros. Shazam and Black Adam both were granted their magic powers by the same person.

Both have powers similar to Superman granted to them by magic. Shazam uses his for good. Black Adam? Well, he uses them for what he defines as good.

Black Adam won’t be alone in this movie. It will also introduce us to some members of the Justice Society of America: Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher.

Warner Bros./DC Here’s the concept art showed off for Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher in that order.

The Justice Society of America (JSA) is is a DC superhero team that pre-dated the Justice League.

Johnson described them as a group that believes in fighting for truth and justice. He debuted concept art of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher at DC FanDome. Johnson made it sound as if his beliefs are going to come in direct conflict with those of the JSA.

Noah Centineo will play Atom Smasher.

FS/AdMedia/MediaPunch/IPX, DC Comics Centineo said he’s been working out a lot to try and keep up with the Rock.

Al Rothstein received his superpowers from his supervillain grandfather, Cyclotron. He has the ability to grow extremely large. Centineo said he didn’t mind being the size of the Empire State Building, to give you an idea of how large the character can become.

“He really has something to prove, especially with his lineage of where his grandfather was kind of a villain,” Centineo said. “He’s got quite a spirit to help.”

Centineo said Atom Smasher will go through a transformation throughout the film as he goes on a journey with Black Adam.

The Rock would love to see his character hang out with or go up against Superman.

Warner Bros. Would you like to see Black Adam go up against the Man of Steel? The two definitely have different ideas of justice.

“We’re kind of similar in terms of our powers,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, you never know, Black Adam and Superman could become friends… or they won’t. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see.”

The movie is currently scheduled for release in 2021.

Boss Logic / DC Here’s the complete poster made by BossLogic.

The release date for “Black Adam” is currently December 21, 2021.

