BITCOIN 101: A Beginner's Guide To The Unfakeable Digital Anarchist Currency Everyone's Obsessed With

You’ve probably noticed people talking and tweeting endlessly about “Bitcoin” lately.



The Economist finds it intriguing while GigaOM’s Matthew Ingram points out several problems with it.

It’s even gotten the attention of economic heavyweight Paul Krugman, who has said it’s like a reimplementation of the gold standard.

So what the heck is it?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.