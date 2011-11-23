WATCH: How Birchbox Is Taking Over The Beauty Industry And Changing The Way You Shop

Birchbox is the startup that VCs can’t stop talking about and that new startups are trying to emulate.



The company, which sends its customers a box of beauty products samples every month, launched just over a year ago and it has been growing exponentially with more than 45,000 users and various upscale cosmetic partners such as Khiels, Carol’s Daughter and Kerastase.

Founders Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp tell us how the company came about, how they got their partners on board and how they learned that there is a dangerous side of shipping cosmetics.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Lindsay Campbell



Intro music: Hey by Juanitos



