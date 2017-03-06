'Billions' is the hot-button show Wall Street is obsessed with -- here's what it's all about

“Billions,” which just started its second season in late February, is back and better than ever.

The Showtime drama series gives viewers a closer look at a hedge-fund manager who’s making, well, billions. And it also follows the U.S. district attorney trying to out him for insider trading. Its primary focus is on the corruption of certain Wall Streeters, and the lengths attorneys will go to expose them. The writers take some of the storylines from real life.

And in season two, they have introduced the first gender-nonconforming charcter on television, plus a timely legal storyline.

Here’s everything you need to know about “Billions,” the TV show Wall Street is obsessed with:

