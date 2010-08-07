Here's The Story Behind Eastern Europe's Amazing Turnaround

Emerging Europe has been hit hard by the global slowdown. 2009 was a disastrous year for (almost) all new members of the European Union, in both Eastern Europe and the Baltics.
For most of these countries, the recession was the most serious one since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Amazingly, much of Emerging Europe has left the recession behind, and is looking forward to decent growth in 2010. For a few, the recession is still the current reality.
2009 GDP: 1.7% growth
2010 GDP Projection: 2.7% growth
Poland faces a massive government debt problem, with total debt estimated at 53.4% of GDP by the European Commission. The government deficit in 2009 was 7% of GDP. Poland's entry to the eurozone has been postponed, probably to 2015.
Source: OECD, Eurostat, CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 4.7% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 4% growth
Slovakia may be in line for €1.7 billion spending cuts in 2011. Slovakia's deficit may be more than 7% of GDP, instead of the 5.5% that was expected.
The country worked on curbing its unemployment that was stagnating at 18% in 2003 and succeeded by bringing it down to 7.7%. However, as the global crisis impacted the Slovakian economy, it rose to almost 12% in 2009.
Source: CIA World Factbook and Bloomberg
2009 GDP: 4.1% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 1.6% growth
Moody's says the Czech Republic's credit rating might be raised if the new government fulfils its promise to reduce the deficit to under 3% of GDP by 2013. The country is rated A1, Moody's fifth-highest grade, with a stable outlook.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 7.3% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: about 2% growth
Slovenia's economy sank heavily during the economic crisis, with its worst decline in two decades. In the first quarter of 2010, the economy shrank by 1.2%, compared to a year earlier.
2009 GDP: 6.7% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 0.2% contraction
Hungary's debt may rise to 79% of GDP in 2010, to become the most indebted Eastern European country. In July, the IMF and the EU suspended talks with the government about a $26 billion loan because of disagreements on fiscal targets.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 7.2% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 2% contraction
Romania is likely to be in recession through 2010, but If budget cuts are made by the government the economy might grow by 1.5% to 2% in 2011. Considering this long-term data, the IMF agreed to lend Romania an additional €2 billion this week, on top of the €13 billion already provided.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 4.9% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 0.2% growth (IMF)
The centre-right government that came to power last year said it hopes for economic growth of about 1% in 2010. Bulgaria has had to revise its budget deficit dramatically, from 0.8% GDP to 3.7% in April 2010, due to unaccounted for public spending contracts. As a result, the process for entering the eurozone has been delayed.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 14.1% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 0.9% growth
The Estonian economy left the recession during the last quarter of 2009, reducing its deficit to 1.7% of GDP, thanks to radical austerity measures. Estonia is to join the eurozone on January 1, 2011. With strong trade ties to Finland, Sweden and Germany, and a stable political situation, the country is working hard on its recovery, defying projections.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 15% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 2.1% growth
The Lithuanian economy grew 2.9% this quarter. Lithuania was one of the hardest hit Eastern European countries in 2009, only better than Latvia. Unemployment is still incredibly high, at 18.1% in the first quarter of 2010.
Source: Lithuania Statistics
2009 GDP: 18% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 3.5% contraction (IMF); 2.5% contraction (Latvian Central Bank)
Latvia, the third of the Baltic tigers, had incredible economic growth of 10% before 2008. The pre-crisis growth, however, was fuelled mostly by credit, making the country extremely vulnerable to the financial crisis. Latvia is being supported by the European Union, with a $10 billion deal signed in 2008. In July, EU officials stated that the Latvian economy was recovering but urged the Baltic state to control its deficit, that amounted last year to 9% of the GDP. Latvia is aiming to lower its deficit to 6% of the GDP in 2011.
Source: CIA World Factbook
2009 GDP: 14% contraction
2010 GDP Projection: 3.3% growth (Moody's)
Ukraine's economy contracted in 2009, in part because steel prices fell (Ukraine's largest export) and in part because of Ukraine's exposure to the financial crisis. The IMF agreed to help the country in 2008 with a $16.4 billion package, but a lack of reforms resulted in delayed payments. The IMF agreed to give Ukraine a $15 billion loan in July 2010 in exchange of a promise to cut the country's annual deficit from 5.5% of GDP to 2.5% in 2012.
Source: CIA World Factbook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.