Here's The Story Behind Eastern Europe's Amazing Turnaround

Emerging Europe has been hit hard by the global slowdown. 2009 was a disastrous year for (almost) all new members of the European Union, in both Eastern Europe and the Baltics.



For most of these countries, the recession was the most serious one since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Amazingly, much of Emerging Europe has left the recession behind, and is looking forward to decent growth in 2010. For a few, the recession is still the current reality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.